Acid waste, water could be next Superfund site on Mississippi Coast
The Environmental Protection Agency held a public meeting for Pascagoula on Thursday to tell them the bad news -- funds are limited to deal with what the company left, a potential Superfund site. Gypsum mounds that create and hold acid water at the Mississippi Phosphates property, seen in this aerial view, have been turned over to the EPA.
