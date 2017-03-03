a All-Americana Argentine faces depor...

a All-Americana Argentine faces deportation without hearing

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Before she was arrested following an immigration protest, Daniela Vargas loved to watch "Grey's Anatomy," wanted to be an SUV-driving soccer mom with three kids, and dreamed of becoming a math professor. Now the 22-year-old friends describe as all-American girl may be deported without a hearing to Argentina, a country she hasn't seen since she was 7, when her parents fled a collapsing economy and violated a visa waiver program to work in Mississippi.

