$295,000 in bonds given to man accused of killing his mother in Mobile

A Mobile County District Court judge issued $295,000 worth of bonds to 34-year-old Clarke Raines who is the suspect in the disappearance and murder of his mother Kay Raines. The bond hearing was held in the courtroom of Mobile District Court Judge Joe Basenburg on Thursday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. On Monday, authorities in Baldwin County found the remains of a woman, who's clothing matched the 68-year-old woman, in a wooded area in Bay Minette off of Highway 225.

