$295,000 in bonds given to man accuse...

$295,000 in bonds given to man accused of killing his mother in Mobile

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A Mobile County District Court judge issued $295,000 worth of bonds to 34-year-old Clarke Raines who is the suspect in the disappearance and murder of his mother Kay Raines. The bond hearing was held in the courtroom of Mobile District Court Judge Joe Basenburg on Thursday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. On Monday, authorities in Baldwin County found the remains of a woman, who's clothing matched the 68-year-old woman, in a wooded area in Bay Minette off of Highway 225.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) 2 hr davy 280
News Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants 17 hr Balanced 38829 3
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... Mar 17 Drugs and Poverty 10
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb 28 DontVote 9
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,868 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC