West Point Fire Department receives dry suits

4 hrs ago

The West Point Fire Department received six new dry suits and five new pairs of boots to use for swift water rescues. West Point Fire Chief Ken Wilbourne said the dry suits cost $1,100 each, and the suits and boots cost $9,100 total, which was paid for by a grant from Mississippi Department Homeland Security.

