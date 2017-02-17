Water wisdom: Tuesday workshop to help well owners
North Mississippi homeowners with private wells will have two opportunities this week to learn how to improve the functionality of their drinking water sources. Private well owners can get their water screened for bacteria and can attend a Lowndes County workshop to learn how to better manage, operate and protect their private wells.
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
|United customers get temporary relief
|Feb 5
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Feb 4
|Bill
|1
