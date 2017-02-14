Walker supports Congress vote to allow drug testing
Gov. Scott Walker is praising legislation Congress is expected to vote on that would open the door for the state to drug test recipients of unemployment benefits. Walker and the governors of Texas, Utah and Mississippi sent a letter last week to House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady in support of the measure that would remove limitations put in place under President Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|14 hr
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
|United customers get temporary relief
|Feb 5
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Feb 4
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC