VIDEO: Ole Miss student head-butts police officer
An Ole Miss student from Brandon, who is accused of robbing a North Mississippi store, is now in trouble for assaulting an officer. According to WTVA in Tupelo, Daniel Stewart Berry was heading to court Thursday morning when he shouted and headbutted a nearby deputy.
#1 8 hrs ago
The culture has been changing in Ozfert since the cash fund has been paying the players rent and utility bills every month. Spice stays in the blood stream until you head butt a cop and then you have the spice stomped out of you. The daily Tupelo paper failed to report on the Old Myth student so high. Shame on you daily journal.
#2 7 hrs ago
Head butting is an Old Miss freshman football team class. How did this Old Miss student from Tupelo get in the class with all the football players? The NCAA will want to investigate the use of Spice at Old Miss and the use of an Atm at West Union. The key defense according to Coach Freeze who can not keep a defensive coordinator while blocking a head butt is to wear helmets when transferring an Old Miss student to see the judge. An atm withdrawal went viral? The spice of life? Tupelo has a good source for the news with TV reporters covering all the news. The daily Tupelo paper donations cash to their Ole Miss football coach so all the news is pointed?
#3 7 hrs ago
Does Tupelo have a daily newspaper or has it been sold like most papers in the US. How does a paper pay the bills with no readership and no advertisers? The daily Tupelo is selective in its published news and makes every attempt to hide any bad news about Tupelo and Ole Miss if at all possible. The locals laugh and call the daily rag a propaganda foundation funded rumor mill.
#4 6 hrs ago
This Ole Miss student from Tupelo had a bad day
#5 6 hrs ago
The spice of life is now known as GRAVEL in Ozfert and on the Old Miss campus. It is the newest thing out for recruits to try at Old Miss. Quarterback juice?
#6 6 hrs ago
Update.
https://m.youtube.com/watch...
#7 6 hrs ago
The Old Miss student from Tupelo flocka up and now he will be in prison for a few years and a few sanctions from the NCAA. You do not flocka around with gravel. It will head butt you into the pen. My kids may fry taters forever but they ain't going to Old Miss. Flocka round and rape someone or rob an atm.
