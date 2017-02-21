USM foundation launches crowdfunding platform
The USM Foundation has announced the launch of Eagle Fever - Southern Miss Crowdfunding to provide members of The University of Southern Mississippi community an avenue to raise funds and awareness about specific campus needs and projects. Eagle Fever is an online fundraising tool used to generate support for Southern Miss by connecting the power of social media, peer-to-peer relationships and collective giving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
