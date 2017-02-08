Trump won all 10 of the most religious states
President Donald Trump won all 10 of the most religious states while Hillary Clinton won nearly all of the 10 least religious, as ranked by Gallup . According to a poll released Wednesday, Mississippi was the most religious state in 2016, followed by nine others located almost exclusively in the South: Alabama, Utah, South Dakota, South Carolina, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, North Carolina and Kentucky.
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|14 hr
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Tue
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Mon
|Our Opinion
|7
|United customers get temporary relief
|Feb 5
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Feb 4
|Bill
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Feb 4
|Eating Art
|3
