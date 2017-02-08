President Donald Trump won all 10 of the most religious states while Hillary Clinton won nearly all of the 10 least religious, as ranked by Gallup . According to a poll released Wednesday, Mississippi was the most religious state in 2016, followed by nine others located almost exclusively in the South: Alabama, Utah, South Dakota, South Carolina, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, North Carolina and Kentucky.

