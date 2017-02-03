TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 2 hrs ago, titled TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership.
Northeast Mississippi is well-represented among this year's Governor's Awards winners, with both the Tupelo Public School District and the CREATE Foundation being recognized for their community partnerships. The Governor's Awards are given each year by the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education to school districts, community organizations and other groups who have forged impactful partnerships within the communities they serve.
Read more at Newms360.com.
#1 29 min ago
How has Create improved the quality of your life? LOL. Who filled out the application for the award and how many took off to Jackson to make an acceptance speech? Reward or award.
