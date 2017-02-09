Three management steps you can use fo...

Three management steps you can use for peanut success

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Delta Farm Press

Soil temperature, planting rate, and use of an inoculant are key steps to success with peanuts, says Mississippi Extension Peanut Specialist Jason Sarver. Mississippi peanut growers can improve their chances for success, says Dr. Jason Sarver - and save some money in the process - by planting when soil temperatures are most favorable for germination, paying attention to seeding rate, and using an inoculant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Delta Farm Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Wed Bill 1
News Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap Feb 7 Go Paperless 3
News TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership Feb 6 Our Opinion 7
News United customers get temporary relief Feb 5 Care For Profits 4
News Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr... Feb 4 Bill 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ... Feb 4 Eating Art 3
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC