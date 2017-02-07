Things to do this week in South Mississippi
Go enjoy Valentines for someone special or create memories in the kitchen with your children. On Friday, the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center will feature a Valentine Family Cooking Class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Please submit your event information online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|10 hr
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|19 hr
|Our Opinion
|7
|United customers get temporary relief
|Sun
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Feb 4
|Bill
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Feb 4
|Eating Art
|3
|Out cold: Winter weather causes traffic issues,...
|Feb 3
|jaden harriell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC