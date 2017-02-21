The Rose's Huck Finn is an American Classic with Modern Relevance

The classic American novel about life on the Mississippi finds a new voice in The Rose Theater's production of Huck Finn, playing February 24 - March 12. The 70-minute production based on the Mark Twain classic addresses issues of inequality that feel as relevant today as in the Civil War time period when the story takes place. "Huck Finn feels like a piece that is always of the moment," says Rose artistic director Matthew Gutschick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.