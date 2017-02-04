The real forgotten Americans: School-to-prison pipelines, poverty and crime down south
A line of people trying to register in a priority book to take a voter registration test in Selma, Alabama, Feb. 17, 1965. When Donald J. Trump assumed the presidency and put forth his agenda for our country, he proclaimed himself, as he did in the campaign, the voice of "the forgotten Americans."
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|13 hr
|Bill
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|17 hr
|Choices
|7
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|17 hr
|Eating Art
|3
|Out cold: Winter weather causes traffic issues,...
|Fri
|jaden harriell
|1
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|Feb 2
|Mississippi Poverty
|6
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Jan 31
|Non Profit Paper
|6
|United customers get temporary relief
|Jan 30
|Rod Knox
|3
