Tectonic map of the southern and central Appalachians: A tale of...

A new tectonic map of the southern and central Appalachians incorporates modern field and structural-stratigraphic, geochronologic , geochemical, and geophysical data to identify crustal boundaries and blocks. Major tectonic units include the aS1 4735 Ma Laurentian failed rift, aS1 4565 Ma rifted margin sedimentary-volcanic assemblage deposited on Grenvillian and pre-Grenvillian crust, the Laurentian platform, and a series of distal Laurentian terranes accreted to Laurentia during the Taconian or Neoacadian orogenies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.