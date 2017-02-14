Tectonic map of the southern and cent...

Tectonic map of the southern and central Appalachians: A tale of...

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: CiteULike

A new tectonic map of the southern and central Appalachians incorporates modern field and structural-stratigraphic, geochronologic , geochemical, and geophysical data to identify crustal boundaries and blocks. Major tectonic units include the aS1 4735 Ma Laurentian failed rift, aS1 4565 Ma rifted margin sedimentary-volcanic assemblage deposited on Grenvillian and pre-Grenvillian crust, the Laurentian platform, and a series of distal Laurentian terranes accreted to Laurentia during the Taconian or Neoacadian orogenies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way 4 min No mo Tracy 7
News Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq... Feb 11 Geezer 1
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Feb 8 Bill 1
News Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap Feb 7 Go Paperless 3
News TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership Feb 6 Our Opinion 7
News United customers get temporary relief Feb 5 Care For Profits 4
News Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr... Feb 4 Bill 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC