Students compete in North Mississippi reading competition
Hundreds of students across the state gathered in the lobby of Lafayette High School on Saturday to compete in the 17th annual Regional Reading Fair. The competition is intended to give students a deeper enjoyment of reading and, hopefully, help them acquire a lifelong love of reading, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.
