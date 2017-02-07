State Senate raising school superinte...

State Senate raising school superintendent requirements

Mississippi senators want to raise the bar for school district chiefs but are not certain about doing the same for those who select them. The Senate approved a bill Thursday that would heighten requirements for superintendents but recommitted a measure that would have raised education qualifications for public school board members.

