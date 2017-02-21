Special event planned for Da Iberville re-enactment this year
Andrew Alexander, right, drives the boat carrying R. J. Deno, left, as Pierre Lemoyne d'Iberville and David Harder as Jean-Baptiste Bienville during a 2009 recreation at Fountain Pier in D'Iberville of the explorers' 1699 landing in South Mississippi. This year's reenactment in D'Iberville on March 25 will be part of Mississippi's bicentennial celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
|United customers get temporary relief
|Feb 5
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Feb 4
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC