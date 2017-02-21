Special event planned for Da Ibervill...

Special event planned for Da Iberville re-enactment this year

18 hrs ago

Andrew Alexander, right, drives the boat carrying R. J. Deno, left, as Pierre Lemoyne d'Iberville and David Harder as Jean-Baptiste Bienville during a 2009 recreation at Fountain Pier in D'Iberville of the explorers' 1699 landing in South Mississippi. This year's reenactment in D'Iberville on March 25 will be part of Mississippi's bicentennial celebration.

