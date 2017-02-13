South Mississippi felony mugshots fro...

South Mississippi felony mugshots from Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

Jackie Denise Presley, 37, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a hold from Forrest County on a felony child neglect charge. Amy Marie Clark, 29, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a probation warrant involving conditions of release on a grand larceny conviction.

