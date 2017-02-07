South Mississippi felony arrest mugsh...

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Kari Parker, 35, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police after she was surrendered by her bond company on a charge of murder. She also faces misdemeanor charges of being in a park after closing hours and possession of drug paraphernalia.

