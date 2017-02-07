South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
Kari Parker, 35, was arrested Feb. 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police after she was surrendered by her bond company on a charge of murder. She also faces misdemeanor charges of being in a park after closing hours and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|3 hr
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Tue
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Mon
|Our Opinion
|7
|United customers get temporary relief
|Feb 5
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Feb 4
|Bill
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Feb 4
|Eating Art
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC