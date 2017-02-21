Sheriff: Naked man in tree says he wa...

Sheriff: Naked man in tree says he was looking for dog

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A Mississippi sheriff says a naked man has been rescued from a tree, where he was hanging head-down from a cable. Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says Shawn Treadaway told a deputy he'd climbed the tree while looking for a dog, and fell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way Feb 14 No mo Tracy 7
News Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq... Feb 11 Geezer 1
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Feb 8 Bill 1
News Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap Feb 7 Go Paperless 3
News TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership Feb 6 Our Opinion 7
News United customers get temporary relief Feb 5 Care For Profits 4
News Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr... Feb 4 Bill 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC