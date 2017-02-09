Senate passes two bills to add to gro...

Senate passes two bills to add to grounds for divorce

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

A couple of new grounds for divorce that caused a ruckus in the Mississippi Senate last year quietly passed this year. If the House concurs, separation and domestic violence will be added to the list of 12 grounds for divorce in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Wed Bill 1
News Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap Feb 7 Go Paperless 3
News TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership Feb 6 Our Opinion 7
News United customers get temporary relief Feb 5 Care For Profits 4
News Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr... Feb 4 Bill 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ... Feb 4 Eating Art 3
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,715,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC