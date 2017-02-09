Senate passes two bills to add to grounds for divorce
A couple of new grounds for divorce that caused a ruckus in the Mississippi Senate last year quietly passed this year. If the House concurs, separation and domestic violence will be added to the list of 12 grounds for divorce in the state.
