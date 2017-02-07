Senate passes bill to direct BP settlement funds to Mississippi coast
The Mississippi Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday which would separate BP settlement funds from the state's general fund, with the intent of distributing those funds along the Mississippi coast. "I want to personally thank my Senate colleagues for passing the BP bill and for rallying behind the Gulf Coast and our rebuilding efforts in the wake of the BP oil spill," said Sen. Brice Wiggins, the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 2285 .
