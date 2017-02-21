Senate bill would cut property taxes for more industries

Senate bill would cut property taxes ...

9 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Senate Bill 2939 , which passed the Mississippi Senate on Tuesday, lowers the threshold to qualify for a fee in lieu of taxes from $100 million to $60 million. Under such an arrangement, the Mississippi Development Authority negotiates a tax rate as low as one-third of normal taxes, for up to 10 years.

