Sen. Wickera s office says callers overwhelmingly supported DeVos

Sen. Roger Wicker's office said the Mississippi Republican's constituents overwhelmingly supported Betsy DeVos, who was confirmed Tuesday as secretary of education . "The majority of people from Mississippi who contact Sen. Wicker about President Trump's cabinet picks want those nominees to be confirmed," Wicker spokesman Ryan Taylor wrote in an email response to a question about people who contacted the office prior to Tuesday 51-50 vote.

