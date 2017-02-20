Search on for Mississippi murder suspect

A national manhunt is underway for a Mississippi man in the killing of two women and in the shooting of third woman. Local and federal authorities are offering a $27,500 as reward in the capture of Alex Bridges Deaton, 28. He's accused of strangling his girlfriend to death and shooting a jogger last week in Rankin County, Mississippi, near Jackson.

