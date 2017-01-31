Rocky Horror, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Among Glaad Media Award Nominees; Full List

GLAAD, the world's LGBTQ media advocacy organization, announced today the nominees for the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, presented by Delta Air Lines, Hilton, Ketel One Vodka, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and Wells Fargo. The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives.

