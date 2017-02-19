Review: 'A Wonder in My Soul' is a warm tribute to South Side beauty shops
Gwendolyn Brooks. Carol Moseley Braun. Mavis Staples. Michelle Obama . All, we are told, have been gussied up at the oldest black-owned beauty shop in Chicago, the life's work of two women from Mississippi who, like most of us, did not end up doing what they first set out to do with their time on this stale promontory and who did not always find their journey to be easy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
|United customers get temporary relief
|Feb 5
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Feb 4
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC