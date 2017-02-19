Review: 'A Wonder in My Soul' is a warm tribute to South Side beauty shops

Gwendolyn Brooks. Carol Moseley Braun. Mavis Staples. Michelle Obama . All, we are told, have been gussied up at the oldest black-owned beauty shop in Chicago, the life's work of two women from Mississippi who, like most of us, did not end up doing what they first set out to do with their time on this stale promontory and who did not always find their journey to be easy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.