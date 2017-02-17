Retired lawyera s passion for Old Westa s military history leads to book
Will Gorenfeld first grew fascinated with the military history of America's West as a 20-year-old college student. But his passion for the subject was shelved as Gorenfeld pursued law, eventually becoming a lawyer and serving as Legal Aid of Marin director from 1977 to '81.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
|United customers get temporary relief
|Feb 5
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Feb 4
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC