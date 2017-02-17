"Philosophical Fridays" to Focus on 2...

"Philosophical Fridays" to Focus on 28 Methodist Ministers who were "Born of Conviction"

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

On Jan. 2, 1963, 28 white Methodist ministers published the "Born of Conviction" statement criticizing Mississippi's massive resistance to the civil rights movement. This Friday, the author of a book that documents that bold act and its influence on United Methodists in Mississippi more than 50 years later will present as part of The University of Southern Mississippi Department of Philosophy and Religion's "Philosophical Fridays" series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way Feb 14 No mo Tracy 7
News Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq... Feb 11 Geezer 1
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Feb 8 Bill 1
News Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap Feb 7 Go Paperless 3
News TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership Feb 6 Our Opinion 7
News United customers get temporary relief Feb 5 Care For Profits 4
News Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr... Feb 4 Bill 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC