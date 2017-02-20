Paid Claims from Mississippi Tornado ...

Paid Claims from Mississippi Tornado Damage Top $31M, And Growing

Parts of mobile homes and other property lay strewn throughout a neighborhood Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, on Green loop Road in Lauderdale, Miss., after a tornado passed through the area late Saturday. Insurers have paid out more than $31.6 million on 2,801 claims from tornadoes that hit Mississippi last month .

