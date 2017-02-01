Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight another day
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight another day. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Proponents of the arts in Mississippi have come out in full force in recent days after legislation seeking to drastically change the way the Mississippi Arts Commission functions was introduced in the state legislature. The MAC was created in 1968 by the Mississippi Legislature in order to serve as "the official grants-making and service agency for the arts" in the state, according to its website.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
This is nothing but political trading.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Does Mississippi have children starving? Does Mississippi fund artists? Shameful ?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|16 hr
|Common failure
|5
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Tue
|Non Profit Paper
|6
|United customers get temporary relief
|Jan 30
|Rod Knox
|3
|State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched
|Jan 30
|Mr Trump
|9
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC