Ole Miss student who head-butted police officer bonds out of jail
An Ole Miss student from Brandon, who is accused of robbing a North Mississippi store then assaulting an officer has bonded out of jail. According to WTVA in Tupelo, Daniel Stewart Berry was heading to court Thursday morning when he shouted and headbutted a nearby deputy.
