Now they wait for Gaming Commissiona s vote on two casino sites
Video footage of wild pigs romping on the salt marsh at the Jacobs Entertainment site in Diamondhead became part of the record during the Mississippi Gaming Commission's hearing on casino site approval. Attorneys from Balch & Bingham talk to the Mississippi Gaming Commission on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, during a recess of a hearing to determine if property owned by RW Development on Veterans Avenue in Biloxi is a suitable gaming site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
|United customers get temporary relief
|Feb 5
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Feb 4
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC