Now they wait for Gaming Commissiona s vote on two casino sites

Video footage of wild pigs romping on the salt marsh at the Jacobs Entertainment site in Diamondhead became part of the record during the Mississippi Gaming Commission's hearing on casino site approval. Attorneys from Balch & Bingham talk to the Mississippi Gaming Commission on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, during a recess of a hearing to determine if property owned by RW Development on Veterans Avenue in Biloxi is a suitable gaming site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.