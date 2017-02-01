Notable Mississippians
Join WDAM 7's Quentis Jones as he brings you four special Black History Month reports from different notable African American Mississippians each week in February. Quentis will highlight different milestones accomplished by African American leaders in Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
