No penalty for furling Confederate-themed Mississippi flag
The Mississippi House has rejected an effort to punish universities for not flying the state flag that prominently features the Confederate battle emblem. All eight of the state's public universities have furled the flag in recent years amid criticism that it's racially insensitive in a state with a 38 per cent black population.
