No funding map, lawmakers say property-rich areas won't lose

19 hrs ago

It could be weeks before Mississippians see any real proposals from their representatives on a new school funding formula, but some lawmakers said Tuesday they won't require any districts to contribute more property taxes -- something that could markedly drive up costs of other changes recommended by a consultant. The Senate Education and House Appropriations committees advanced bills Tuesday that are mostly placeholders with plans to be added later.

