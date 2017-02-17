NMMC, Children's of MS take over pediatric clinic
North Mississippi Pediatrics has become Children's Clinic of Tupelo and Children's Clinic of Saltillo as part of a partnership between North Mississippi Medical Center and Children's of Mississippi, the umbrella organization for pediatric care affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center. "The providers are the same, the locations are the same," said Tupelo pediatrician Dr. Van Stone.
