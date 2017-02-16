Nancy Carpenter named MBJ's Business Woman of the Year - Mississippi Business Journal
Nancy Luke Carpenter, CEO of Visit Columbus, was named Mississippi's Business Woman of the Year for 2017 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal.
