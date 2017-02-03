Museum exhibit highlights Freedom Summer

Museum exhibit highlights Freedom Summer

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

With "Stand Up!," photos and text tell the story of volunteers who came to Mississippi to register African-American voters. A companion exhibit, "Murder in Neshoba," examines the events surrounding the deaths of Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner and James Chaney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you 9 hr In The Wind 6
News Out cold: Winter weather causes traffic issues,... 11 hr jaden harriell 1
News Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble Thu Mississippi Poverty 6
News Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ... Feb 1 Feed the Hungry 2
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region Jan 31 Non Profit Paper 6
News United customers get temporary relief Jan 30 Rod Knox 3
News State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched Jan 30 Mr Trump 9
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC