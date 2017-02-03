Museum exhibit highlights Freedom Summer
With "Stand Up!," photos and text tell the story of volunteers who came to Mississippi to register African-American voters. A companion exhibit, "Murder in Neshoba," examines the events surrounding the deaths of Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner and James Chaney.
