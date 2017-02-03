Mississippians prepare for Super Bowl...

Mississippians prepare for Super Bowl Sunday in big way

In less the 24 hours, the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots will go head to head on Super Bowl Sunday. The big game equals big business for stores and restaurants across the United States, including right here in the Magnolia State.

