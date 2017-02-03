Mississippians hit stores for game day snacks
According to a National Retail Federation survey , American consumers will spend an average of $75 on Super Bowl Sunday fare, a total of $14.1 billion nationwide. Although down slightly from $15.5 billion in 2016, Mississippians flocked to grocery stores Saturday to stock up on game day essentials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United customers get temporary relief
|3 hr
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|22 hr
|Bill
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Sat
|Choices
|7
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Sat
|Eating Art
|3
|Out cold: Winter weather causes traffic issues,...
|Fri
|jaden harriell
|1
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|Feb 2
|Mississippi Poverty
|6
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Jan 31
|Non Profit Paper
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC