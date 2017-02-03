Mississippians hit stores for game da...

Mississippians hit stores for game day snacks

WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

According to a National Retail Federation survey , American consumers will spend an average of $75 on Super Bowl Sunday fare, a total of $14.1 billion nationwide. Although down slightly from $15.5 billion in 2016, Mississippians flocked to grocery stores Saturday to stock up on game day essentials.

