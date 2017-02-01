Mississippi teen gets 5 years after fatal game of Russian roulette

A Natchez-area teenager has been sentenced to five years behind bars following a game of Russian roulette that ended in the death of another teen. The Natchez Democrat reports that 18-year-old Jeffery Lindell Blanton was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty in connection with the December 2015 death of 17-year-old Justin Williams Jr. Police said a group of juveniles were playing dominoes that night when Blanton started playing with a revolver, placing a single bullet in the cylinder and spinning it to play a game of Russian roulette.

