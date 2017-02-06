Mississippi Storm Damage Assistance T...

Mississippi Storm Damage Assistance Tops $2 million

Of this amount, nearly $1.6 million was for housing assistance for repairing/rebuilding homes and rental assistance to provide 300 households a temporary place to live. Additionally, more than $572,000 in other needs assistance was delivered to help cover the costs of replacing lost contents, medical, dental and other disaster-related expenses.

