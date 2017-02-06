Mississippi Storm Damage Assistance Tops $2 million
Of this amount, nearly $1.6 million was for housing assistance for repairing/rebuilding homes and rental assistance to provide 300 households a temporary place to live. Additionally, more than $572,000 in other needs assistance was delivered to help cover the costs of replacing lost contents, medical, dental and other disaster-related expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|9 hr
|Learning
|2
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|10 hr
|Combined Partners
|5
|United customers get temporary relief
|Sun
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Sat
|Bill
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Sat
|Choices
|7
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Sat
|Eating Art
|3
|Out cold: Winter weather causes traffic issues,...
|Fri
|jaden harriell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC