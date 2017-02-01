Mississippi flag's Confederate link endures
The Confederate battle emblem still waves on the Mississippi flag and appears in little danger of being erased anytime soon. Legislators have filed bills that propose to either change the flag that has been used since 1894 or punish schools, universities, local governments or state agencies that refuse to fly it.
