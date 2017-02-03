Mississippi economy grows 3.4 percent in third quarter 2016
New figures show Mississippi's economy grew at a 3.4 percent annual rate from July through September, just short of the national growth rate. Gross domestic product numbers released Thursday by the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis try to measure all economic output of each state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United customers get temporary relief
|14 min
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|18 hr
|Bill
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|22 hr
|Choices
|7
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|22 hr
|Eating Art
|3
|Out cold: Winter weather causes traffic issues,...
|Fri
|jaden harriell
|1
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|Feb 2
|Mississippi Poverty
|6
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Jan 31
|Non Profit Paper
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC