Mississippi economy grows 3.4 percent in third quarter 2016

New figures show Mississippi's economy grew at a 3.4 percent annual rate from July through September, just short of the national growth rate. Gross domestic product numbers released Thursday by the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis try to measure all economic output of each state.

