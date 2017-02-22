Mississippi Economic Council Presiden...

Mississippi Economic Council President Retiring in June

The head of the Mississippi Economic Council is retiring in June, and a current staff member has been named interim president and chief executive officer. Blake Wilson has led the state chamber of commerce for 19 years, and will retire June 16. Before coming to Mississippi, he worked in Delaware and Florida.

