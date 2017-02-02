Mississippi Disaster Survivors: Don't...

Mississippi Disaster Survivors: Don't Be Victimized by Fraudulent Contractors or Disaster Workers

Mississippians whose homes were damaged in the January tornadoes and severe storms should beware of fake inspectors, government officials, contractors or even fake volunteers. These people may try to get personal information or collect payment from you for disaster assistance or repairs.

