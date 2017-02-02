Mississippi Disaster Survivors: Don't Be Victimized by Fraudulent Contractors or Disaster Workers
Mississippians whose homes were damaged in the January tornadoes and severe storms should beware of fake inspectors, government officials, contractors or even fake volunteers. These people may try to get personal information or collect payment from you for disaster assistance or repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|Thu
|Mississippi Poverty
|6
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Wed
|Feed the Hungry
|2
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Tue
|Non Profit Paper
|6
|United customers get temporary relief
|Jan 30
|Rod Knox
|3
|State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched
|Jan 30
|Mr Trump
|9
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC