Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing squads, electrocution as execution methods
House Bill 638 would change the method used in executions. Right now, lethal injection is Mississippi's only execution method.
House Bill 638 would change the method used in executions. Right now, lethal injection is Mississippi's only execution method.
United States
#1 Yesterday
Don't forget the noose. It works well too. Cheap, fast, painless, more or less.
