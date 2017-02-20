Miss. Governor Tells Churches to Follow 'Man's Law,' Refuse Refugees
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said religious figures should follow "man's law" and not allow undocumented immigrants to take refuge in churches or other places of worship, PJ Media reports. At the National Governors Association meeting in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, the governor was asked if religious groups ought to protect undocumented immigrants from being deported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|1 hr
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC